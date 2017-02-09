Wayne hosts wrestling Super Dual

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne hosted a Super Dual wrestling match Thursday on Senior Night with Meadowdale, Milton-Union and Trotwood-Madison.

Wayne competed in matches against Milton-Union and Trotwood-Madison.

The Warriors had to forfeit matches at 106, 113 and 120 pounds and used several junior varsity wrestlers to fill its lineup due to injuries.

Milton-Union won the match 42-28 but Wayne had strong performances in several matches.

Jordan Hardrick, a junior, competed at 152 pounds at the Super Dual. Hardrick racked up a ton of points against Klay Powers of M-U and was a point away from scoring a technical fall before scoring a pin at 4:58.

Hardrick, who dropped down to 152 pounds, had an easy time against both of his opponents.

“Hardrick was the GWOC champ at 160 and after he weighed out from GWOC the coaches, along with him and his family, decided to see if he could go at 152 and make weight for this meet and he did. As you saw, the result was fabulous,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko.

In the 160 pound match the Bulldogs’ Owen Lewis won by a fall in 34 seconds against Cole Booghier.

Caleb Black (170) got another pin for M-U against Kyle Lockard in 54 seconds.

The Bulldogs made it three in a row at 182 where Chance Chapman won by a fall against Justin Kissee.

Jared Kleff won by a fall in the 195 pound match against Milton-Union’s Hunter Ross.

At 220 Tyler Courtright racked up six points for M-U by winning by a fall against Brianna Curter.

Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla, a freshman ranked No. 10 in the state, got the Warriors back in the win column by pinning Jeff Strawser.

Milton-Union’s Aaron Beckman won by forfeit at 113, as did Peyton Brown at 120.

Triston Persinger won by a fall against Wayne’s Fayth Watson in the 125 pound match.

In the 132 pound match Gary Emerson out muscled the Bulldogs’ James Sager to score a 17-2 technical fall.

Wayne’s Todd Spidell won by forfeit at 138.

Trotwood-Madison had only seven wrestlers and Wayne won five of the seven contested matches to post a 36-10 victory.

In the 145 pound match senior Todd Spidell won by a fall (1:30) against the Rams’ Jaquon Redic.

At 152 Jordan Hardrick won by a fall (1:29) against Triston Anderson.

Cole Booghier (160) won by a fall in 1:39 against Davon Jackson.

Trotwood got its first win at 220 where Jevon Grant scored a 13-2 major decision against Jared Kleff.

Wayne rebounded with a win at heavyweight where Jacob Padilla won by a fall (4:42) against Mike Winfield.

In the 120 pound match Demiri Randle got the Rams their only other win by pinning Fayth Watson in 1:05.

Gary Emerson (132) won by fall against Trotwood’s Kylin Matlock.

“It was an exciting night on Senior Night. Our senior wrestlers got wins in front of the home crowd and it was big night for a lot of reasons,” Bitsko said. “It was our second home match and everything all around was really nice.”

He was pleased to see his team do well in the contested matches. Heavyweight Jacob Padilla is a little dinged, but Bitsko downplayed his physical condition after he popped his shoulder out of place in a recent practice.

“I wouldn’t say he is injured,” Bitsko stated. “He is a little tight. We’ve been working him out hard to get him ready to peak. He is a little sore but he went out there and did a really nice job. We won most of the matches wrestled, which was great. We gave up a lot of forfeits to Milton-Union at 106, 113, and 120 but it was nice in the matches that we actually wrestled that we ended up winning on points.”

Wayne will now have a week off until the sectional tournament at Centerville on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18.

“We have a week off to get everybody healed up,” Bitsko noted. “We have the Junior Varsity GWOC tournament coming up and the only wrestlers on our roster that won’t be there are Hardrick and Padilla but a lot of my kids who went two and out at the GWOC varsity tournament will be there.”

Of the injured wrestlers on the team Bitsko said he expects Cole Clyne (132) and Mason Lawson (120) to be ready for the sectional. Zarik Brown is out for the year and so is Jayden Hardrick.

“We’ve got some bumps and bruises,” Bitsko added. “As you know the GWOC is a tough tournament and we hope to come back strong in the sectional and hopefully have a couple of placers. Taz Wilcox (195), who is going through a little bit of rehab is a little tender right now, but we will be ready to go.”

