Wayne crushes West Carrollton

TROY — Wayne pitched a first half shutout to take a 36-0 lead over West Carrollton in the sectional tournament Wednesday at Troy High School.

The heavily favored Lady Warriors did their best to keep the score from getting out of hand against an opponent that had no chance of winning, let alone being able to compete against Wayne’s solid lineup.

West Carrollton didn’t score until 5:50 remained in the third quarter when Kyisa Champaco buried a 3-pointer to make it 38-3. Half of the Lady Pirates second half points came on shots from beyond the arc.

When the dust settled Wayne sat atop a lopsided 45-19 victory with its starters sitting out the majority of the game.

Wayne advances to face Northmont on Friday at 6 p.m. at Troy. The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 but was moved up due to a boys Division I tournament game being moved from Butler to Troy on the same night.

Junior center Shai McGruder led Wayne with 14 points, all of which came in the first half. A total of nine players contributed to the victory.

From now on the tournament road gets tougher. Northmont will give the Lady Warriors more of a battle than its first two sectional opponents. Piqua and West Carrollton won a combined total of six games during the season. Northmont has 11 victories under its belt and has won four of its last five games.

“We will stick around and watch,” said Wayne Coach Sonya Miller prior to the start of Northmont’s 60-53 victory over Franklin. During the regular season Wayne defeated Northmont with ease 70-31 on January 4.

“We’ve already played Northmont so we are really looking at Franklin to see if they have some guns out there that we are not aware of,” Miller said. “Franklin did a very good job against their last opponent.”

As far the West Carrollton game, Miller said she opted to rest her starters.

“I preserved my starters tonight just a little bit. With a game like that you just want to be very mindful of what you are doing. I wanted the team to get up and down the court and I think for the first half they did a great job.”

WSC 00 00 06 19 – 19

WAY 19 36 38 45 – 45

West Carrollton: Kyisa Champaco 9, Morgan Phillips 2, Kayli Feltner 2, Madison Mills 3, Bryanna Ivery 2, Ja’Toria Allen 1. Totals: 7-1-19.

Wayne: Dominique Camp 7, Charity Miller 2, Kyra Willis 5, Mali Morgan-Elliott 4, Deja Scott 2, Destiny Bohanon 4, Olivia Trice 3, Shai McGruder 14, Maya Dunson 4. Totals: 18-7-45.

3-point goals: West Carrollton 3 (Champaco 2, Mills); Wayne 2 (Camp, Trice).

Records: West Carrollton 3-20, Wayne 19-4.

Kyra Willis scores inside the paint. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KyraWillis.jpg Kyra Willis scores inside the paint. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Deja Scott scores inside during the second half against the Lady Pirates. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DejaScott2.jpg Deja Scott scores inside during the second half against the Lady Pirates. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Charity Miller drives inside against West Carrollton. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CharityMiller.jpg Charity Miller drives inside against West Carrollton. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind