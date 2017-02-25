Five Wayne wrestlers qualify for district

CENTERVILLE — Wayne had five wrestlers qualify for the Division I district tournament during the sectional tournament Friday and Saturday at Centerville High School.
Junior Jordan Hardrick ran his record to 32-7 overall and took 1st place in the 152 pound weight class. Hardrick scored a 9-3 decision over sophomore Drew Wiechers of Centerville (32-9) in the championship match.
Freshman Jaden Hardrick placed 2nd at 160 pounds losing a close 6-5 decision to sophomore Nick Coyle of Butler in the final.
Jared Kleff, a junior, took 3rd place at 182 pounds by scoring a 4-3 decision over senior Mason Kuhr of Centerville.
Sophomore Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (24-9) took 1st place at 195 pounds by scoring a 13-5 major decision over senior Christian Thomas of Xenia.
Freshman Jacob Padilla also took 1st place winning by a fall in 1:08 against senior Michael Markham of Centerville. Padilla, ranked No. 10 in the state, ran his record to 32-5 with the victory.
In the quarterfinal round Jordan Hardrick scored a 17-2 technical fall against Grant Rawlins of Edgewood. At the same time little brother Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 3:37 against D.J. Whiles, also of Edgewood. Kleff scored a 5-0 decision over Kuhr, who he met again and defeated in the battle for third place. Wilcox won by a fall (2:42) in the quarterfinals against Elijah Woodroof of Fairmont. Also in the quarterfinals Padilla won by a fall in 2:26 against Nick Hobson of Edgewood.
In the semifinal round Jordan Hardrick scored a 12-4 major decision against Mason Motter of Butler. Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 5:33 against Brennan Hicks of Piqua. Kleff lost by a 20-4 technical fall in the semifinals to Mark Kimbrell of Fairmont. Kleff bounced back in the consolation semifinal to win by a fall in 1:52 against Lucas Windholtz of Springboro to qualify for his third place showdown against Kuhr. Also in regular semifinal action Wilcox scored a 17-0 technical fall over Chris Markham of Centerville. Padilla won by default in the heavyweight bout against Cade Ball of Fairmont.
The Division I wrestling tournament will be held at Kettering’s Trent Arena on Friday, March 3 beginning at 4 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
