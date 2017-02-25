Five Wayne wrestlers qualify for district

CENTERVILLE — Wayne had five wrestlers qualify for the Division I district tournament during the sectional tournament Friday and Saturday at Centerville High School.

Junior Jordan Hardrick ran his record to 32-7 overall and took 1st place in the 152 pound weight class. Hardrick scored a 9-3 decision over sophomore Drew Wiechers of Centerville (32-9) in the championship match.

Freshman Jaden Hardrick placed 2nd at 160 pounds losing a close 6-5 decision to sophomore Nick Coyle of Butler in the final.

Jared Kleff, a junior, took 3rd place at 182 pounds by scoring a 4-3 decision over senior Mason Kuhr of Centerville.

Sophomore Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (24-9) took 1st place at 195 pounds by scoring a 13-5 major decision over senior Christian Thomas of Xenia.

Freshman Jacob Padilla also took 1st place winning by a fall in 1:08 against senior Michael Markham of Centerville. Padilla, ranked No. 10 in the state, ran his record to 32-5 with the victory.

In the quarterfinal round Jordan Hardrick scored a 17-2 technical fall against Grant Rawlins of Edgewood. At the same time little brother Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 3:37 against D.J. Whiles, also of Edgewood. Kleff scored a 5-0 decision over Kuhr, who he met again and defeated in the battle for third place. Wilcox won by a fall (2:42) in the quarterfinals against Elijah Woodroof of Fairmont. Also in the quarterfinals Padilla won by a fall in 2:26 against Nick Hobson of Edgewood.

In the semifinal round Jordan Hardrick scored a 12-4 major decision against Mason Motter of Butler. Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 5:33 against Brennan Hicks of Piqua. Kleff lost by a 20-4 technical fall in the semifinals to Mark Kimbrell of Fairmont. Kleff bounced back in the consolation semifinal to win by a fall in 1:52 against Lucas Windholtz of Springboro to qualify for his third place showdown against Kuhr. Also in regular semifinal action Wilcox scored a 17-0 technical fall over Chris Markham of Centerville. Padilla won by default in the heavyweight bout against Cade Ball of Fairmont.

The Division I wrestling tournament will be held at Kettering’s Trent Arena on Friday, March 3 beginning at 4 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Wayne wrestlers qualify for district tournament. Pictured left to right are Wayne district qualifiers Jared Kleff (182 pounds), Jacob Padilla (heavyweight), Jordan Hardrick (152 pounds), Jaden Hardrick (160 pounds) and Tyler "Taz" Wilcox (195 pounds).

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

