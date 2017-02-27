Wayne bowling teams advance to district

KETTERING — During the sectional tournament, held at Poelking Woodman Lanes, both the Wayne boys and girls bowling teams qualified for district.

The boys team placed 3rd overall out of 20 teams with 4019 pins; 2,915 in regulation play and 1,104 in Baker Games. Only the top nine teams of 20 competing advanced to district.

Sean Martin II led the Warriors with games of 200, 268 and 246 for a 714 series. Theon Hill scored 192, 222 and 204 for a 618 series. Nathaniel Payton rolled games of 202, 169 and 175 for a 546 series. Elijah Dugger bowled two games of 202 and 180. Patrick Schwartz rolled two games of 173 and 177 and a substitute had two games of 162 and 143.

Wayne’s Baker Games came in at 189, 182, 197, 163, 185 and 188.

Centerville took 1st place at sectional with 4,219 pins and Fairmont took 2nd place with 4,049 total pins.

The girls bowling team placed 7th overall with 3,514 total pins; 2,556 in regulation and958 in Baker Games. Only the top nine teams out of 21 teams competing advanced to district.

Shelbi Craft led the Lady Warriors with games of 169, 172 and 235 for a 576 series. Ryleigh Crouse rolled games of 189, 203, and 169 for a 561 series. Morgan Colton bowled games of 172, 174 and 168 for a 514 series. Audrie Goffinet bowled two games of 181 and 151. Sky Edwards had two games of 168 and 156. Morgan Atkinson bowled one game of 132 and a substitute rolled a single game of 117.

The Lady Warriors rolled Baker Games of 174, 154, 148, 163, 172, and 147.

Troy won the girls sectional with 4,029 pins with Beavercreek 2nd with 3,974.

The district tournament will be held at Beaver Vu Lanes in Beavercreek starting at 9 a.m.

Boys Sectional

District Qualifiers

Centerville 4,219

Fairmont 4,049

Wayne 4,019

Sidney 3,959

Northmont 3,932

Beavercreek 3,909

Miamisburg 3,812

Butler 3,785

Tecumseh 3,761

Girls Sectional

District Qualifiers

Troy 4,029

Beavercreek 3,974

Centerville 3,737

Fairmont 3,636

Miamisburg 3,565

Butler 3,556

Wayne 3,514

Fairborn 3,341

Bellefontaine 3,313

