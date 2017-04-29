Wayne falls to Bishop Brossart

FAIRBORN — After an all night rain and lingering thunderstorms Saturday the sky eventually cleared allowing Wayne to host the Bishop Brossart Mustangs from Alexandria, Kentucky at Wright State University.

Starting pitcher James Ganion got a pop-up and a strikeout against the first two hitters he faced but Chase Keller and Ian Bracke hit back-to-back doubles down the left field line to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning.

Brossart struck again in the top of the second inning. With one out Nolan Verst got hit by a pitch and Nate Bezold drew a walk. Wayne botched a potential inning ending 6-4-3 double play on a wild throw to first that allowed Verst to score from second. Trent Parker made Wayne pay for its error by smacking to double to right field to score Tyler MacDonald all the way from first base to boost the Mustangs lead to 3-0.

Wayne got a run in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Miller reached via an infield hit and Tyler Wynkoop got on base via a fielding error when the second baseman dropped a throw from shortstop to give the Warriors runners at first and second base. James Ganion helped his own cause by hitting an RBI single to score Miller and make it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Warriors added another run the home half of the fifth. Cole Kehl led off with a single to right field but got forced out at second when Layne Riley hit into a 5-4 fielder’s choice. With two outs Kevin Baugh got hit by a pitch and Dylan Donchez got an infield hit to deep short to load the bases. Jacob Reedy also got an infield hit to score Riley to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-2.

The wheels fell off for Wayne in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs Nate Bezold got hit by a pitch and Zack Hamberg singled to center. Trent Parker belted an RBI single to left and Bryce Kremer hit an RBI single to center to give Bishop Brossart a 5-2 lead.

Wayne went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to suffer its third straight defeat.

“Bryce Kremer did a masterful job today,” said Brossart Coach Ron Verst. “He only threw 70 some pitches, threw mostly strikes, kept the ball down and got a lot of ground balls today and that is when he most effective.”

Kremer pitched all seven innings, gave up seven hits, no walks, struck out one and one earned run.

Ganion also went the distance for Wayne. He allowed seven hits, walked two, hit two batsmen, struck out four and had four earned runs.

“We just didn’t take advantage of some opportunities offensively,” said Wayne Coach Joe Yount. “We were a little sloppy in the second inning and gave up two runs that we shouldn’t have given up. We came in to today with really low pitching depth and James Ganion finally did everything we asked him to do. He relaxed on the mound, didn’t over pitch and he pitched a great game. We lost 5-2 but if we don’t hit batters at the wrong time like we did with one out in the second and the next thing you know we gave up two runs. Then in the last inning we had two outs and nobody on and, boom. Off to the races again. If we don’t hit a batter maybe they only score one run. We lead the area in hit batters for a reason.”

This is the third year Wayne and Bishop Brossart have played with Wayne holding a 3-2 edge in the series.

“We love playing Bishop Brossart and we will continue to have a relationship with them every year and next year we will go down to Kentucky to play at their place and hopefully come out with one or two wins,” Yount added.

With the victory Bishop Brossart improves to 10-9 while Wayne falls to 8-13.

After the game players, parents and coaches from both teams gathered at VFW Post 3283 on Nebraska Avenue for a meal provided by Wayne parents.

BISH 120 000 2 – 5 7 1

WAY 010 010 0 – 2 7 1

Thursday the Warriors out-hit Fairborn but lost 7-3. Dylan Donchez pitched 5 innings giving up 6 runs on 6 hits. Donchez pitched better than his line will look but a few bloopers and bleeders sandwiched around a couple of well hit balls led to three runs in the 2nd and 4th innings for Fairborn. Wayne’s offense was hitting the ball well but not getting much to show for it as they outhit Fairborn 10-8 but didn’t cross the plate until the 5th inning for two runs and then again in the 6th for one run. Leading the way offensively was James Ganion (2 hits/RBI), Donchez (2 hits/RBI), Tyler Wynkoop (2 hits), Nick Miller (2 hits), Kevin Baugh (1 hit) and Layne Riley (1 hit/RBI).

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a file transfer error no action photos from Saturday’s game are available. We will be working to resolve the issue and hope to recover the files by Monday.

Front Row L-R: Jacob Duncan, Cole Kehl, Dylan Borns, Jacob Reedy, Tyler Wynkoop 2nd Row L-R: Alex Bochenek, Nick Miller, Tyler Everett, Layne Riley, Jake Jacobs, Da’Maura Hall Back Row L-R: Coach Wayne Schroeder, Kevin Baugh, James Ganion, Dylan Donchez, Coach Doug Tobe and Coach Joe Yount. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WayneBaseballTeam.jpg Front Row L-R: Jacob Duncan, Cole Kehl, Dylan Borns, Jacob Reedy, Tyler Wynkoop 2nd Row L-R: Alex Bochenek, Nick Miller, Tyler Everett, Layne Riley, Jake Jacobs, Da’Maura Hall Back Row L-R: Coach Wayne Schroeder, Kevin Baugh, James Ganion, Dylan Donchez, Coach Doug Tobe and Coach Joe Yount. Photo courtesy Easterling Studios

